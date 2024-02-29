Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 1,361 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Deckers Outdoor worth $9,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DECK. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 12.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 458 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at $508,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,343,000 after purchasing an additional 22,745 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,848,000. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DECK shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $960.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $665.00 to $710.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $960.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $854.86.

NYSE DECK opened at $882.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $769.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $642.97. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $395.90 and a 1-year high of $903.70.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.40 by $3.71. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.40, for a total value of $4,222,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,291 shares in the company, valued at $24,733,320.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Deckers Outdoor news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.40, for a total value of $4,222,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,733,320.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares in the company, valued at $33,710,288.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,181 shares of company stock worth $38,764,597 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

