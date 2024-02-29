Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 142,402 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 142,402 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.68% of Getty Realty worth $9,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Getty Realty by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Getty Realty by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its position in Getty Realty by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 17,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Getty Realty by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 460,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after acquiring an additional 47,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Getty Realty by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after acquiring an additional 78,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Getty Realty Stock Up 0.3 %

Getty Realty stock opened at $26.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.91. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $36.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.52.

Getty Realty Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.52%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GTY shares. StockNews.com raised Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Getty Realty from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GTY

Getty Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.