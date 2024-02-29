Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 1,779 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.06% of LPL Financial worth $10,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 164.4% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in LPL Financial by 220.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the second quarter worth about $49,000. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $268.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $241.39 and a 200-day moving average of $233.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.00 and a twelve month high of $271.11.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 57.68%. LPL Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LPLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $300.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.35, for a total transaction of $2,563,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,131,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.35, for a total transaction of $2,563,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,131,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 34,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.54, for a total transaction of $9,277,457.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,798,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,151 shares of company stock worth $15,911,088. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

