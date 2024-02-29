Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 2,269 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,278 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.11% of EMCOR Group worth $10,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,551,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $747,239,000 after buying an additional 241,920 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 24.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 369,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,820,000 after purchasing an additional 73,660 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

EME opened at $305.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.52 and a 52-week high of $307.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $232.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.28%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

