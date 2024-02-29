Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 2,918 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,918 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $10,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 196,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,710,000 after acquiring an additional 7,807 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,444,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,767,000 after buying an additional 413,572 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,003,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 563.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 50,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 42,748 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 19,420 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $1,364,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,285. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 19,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $1,364,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,285. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 5,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total transaction of $387,333.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,040 shares of company stock valued at $8,311,896. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastenal Stock Up 0.6 %

FAST stock opened at $73.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.55 and a 200 day moving average of $61.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $50.30 and a 52 week high of $73.60.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FAST. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

