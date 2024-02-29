Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 41 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.06% of Molina Healthcare worth $10,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 123.9% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 5.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 604,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,187,000 after buying an additional 31,786 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 6.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 82,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,064,000 after buying an additional 5,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 127.3% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 19,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,309,000 after acquiring an additional 10,777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 0.5 %

MOH opened at $402.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $376.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.27. The company has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.45. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $256.19 and a 52 week high of $410.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 3.20%. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total value of $5,798,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,121,423.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Molina Healthcare news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total transaction of $5,798,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,121,423.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total value of $401,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,567.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,711 shares of company stock valued at $6,472,517 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MOH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Molina Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $367.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.80.

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

