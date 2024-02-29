Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 43,997 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,997 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.10% of Floor & Decor worth $10,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 72.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth about $60,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FND. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $102.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.76.

In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 19,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $2,248,093.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,204. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 19,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $2,248,093.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,185,204. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Axelrod sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $4,798,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 226,080 shares in the company, valued at $27,122,817.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,349 shares of company stock valued at $8,562,967. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FND opened at $123.26 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.83. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.30 and a 1 year high of $123.66.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

