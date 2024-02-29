Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 5,132 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 105,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,132 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $9,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter valued at $693,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Argus raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.79.

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $34,664,565.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,167,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,333,260,627.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $34,664,565.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,167,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,333,260,627.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total value of $1,363,465.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,957.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 611,753 shares of company stock worth $73,916,005. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RCL stock opened at $122.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.54. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $59.37 and a twelve month high of $133.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.10.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

