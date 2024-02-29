Natixis Advisors L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,690 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $11,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OTIS. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 67,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2,180.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 108,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,691,000 after purchasing an additional 103,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $94.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.00. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $95.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.12.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 9.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OTIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Argus raised Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $3,426,360.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $3,426,360.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

