Natixis Advisors L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 40,966 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $10,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the third quarter worth about $284,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the third quarter worth about $60,006,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in PPG Industries by 1.9% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 49,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 4.0% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in PPG Industries by 5.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,374,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $308,157,000 after buying an additional 117,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $140.48 on Thursday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.32 and a 1-year high of $152.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

PPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Redburn Atlantic lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.20.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

