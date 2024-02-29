Natixis Advisors L.P. Trims Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,056 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.08% of Omnicom Group worth $11,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1,326.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of OMC stock opened at $88.10 on Thursday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.91 and its 200-day moving average is $81.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Macquarie raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OMC

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $43,936.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.