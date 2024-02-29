Natixis Advisors L.P. Trims Stock Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,529 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.37% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $10,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 146.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2,025.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SMG shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 1,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $79,945.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,347.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,881,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,671,891.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 1,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $79,945.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,347.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,919 shares of company stock valued at $3,804,672 in the last three months. 26.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Up 3.6 %

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $63.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.64 and a 200 day moving average of $55.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.67. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $86.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by $0.17. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 44.37%. The business had revenue of $410.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -37.50%.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

