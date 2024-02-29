Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Hits New 52-Week High at $33.92

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.92 and last traded at $33.70, with a volume of 6090 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

Navios Maritime Partners Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The shipping company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $1.74. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 33.18%. The firm had revenue of $327.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navios Maritime Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is 1.42%.

Institutional Trading of Navios Maritime Partners

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 5.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE grew its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 705,680 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,419,000 after buying an additional 315,680 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,442 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

