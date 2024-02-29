Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Nerdy from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Nerdy from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Nerdy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4.67.

Shares of NRDY opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.38. Nerdy has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $5.37.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.77 million. Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 51.79% and a negative net margin of 20.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nerdy will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nerdy news, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 31,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $94,848.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,547,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,777. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 41,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $131,134.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,505,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,711,413.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 31,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $94,848.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,547,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,777. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,994 shares of company stock valued at $320,483 over the last three months. 38.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRDY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nerdy in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Nerdy by 3,036.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Nerdy by 552.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 12,691 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in Nerdy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in Nerdy during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.42% of the company’s stock.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

