Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $570.00 to $685.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Netflix traded as high as $599.63 and last traded at $594.30, with a volume of 673349 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $587.65.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $556.82.

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total transaction of $148,454.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,575,476.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 286,351 shares of company stock worth $154,486,891. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $258.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $529.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $461.46.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

