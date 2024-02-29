Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Price Target Cut to $43.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from $50.00 to $43.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Macquarie assumed coverage on Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Argus lowered Newmont from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.02.

Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE:NEM opened at $29.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of -12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.52. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.64.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Newmont will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Newmont’s payout ratio is -67.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $226,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,396.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,749,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,915,059,000 after buying an additional 36,170,985 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,433,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,241,843,000 after buying an additional 4,409,771 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,290,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,122,913,000 after buying an additional 18,664,614 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,353,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,721,474,000 after buying an additional 121,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,639,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,019,813,000 after buying an additional 7,635,657 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Company Profile



Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

