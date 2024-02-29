Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 49,345 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.18% of Nordstrom worth $4,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 48.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,312,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,552,000 after buying an additional 757,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 1.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 850,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,414,000 after purchasing an additional 13,703 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the third quarter valued at $736,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 17.7% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 201,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 30,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the third quarter valued at $1,131,000. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JWN shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.71.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $21.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.58. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $23.53.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.56%.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

