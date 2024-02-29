Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,691 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.11% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $4,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,963,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,595,000 after buying an additional 1,048,699 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,515,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,625,000 after purchasing an additional 494,969 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,786,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,318,000 after purchasing an additional 605,197 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,743,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,615,000 after purchasing an additional 20,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,952,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,271,000 after purchasing an additional 231,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on NOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $35.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $43.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.54. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.85.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.03). Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The company had revenue of $543.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Northern Oil and Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

Insider Transactions at Northern Oil and Gas

In other news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $52,367.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,731.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $133,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,867,994.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $52,367.04. Following the sale, the president now owns 58,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,731.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,783 shares of company stock valued at $245,065. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Articles

