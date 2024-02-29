Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Citigroup

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NOG has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Johnson Rice downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set an equal weight rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.50.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NOG stock opened at $35.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Northern Oil and Gas has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $43.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.85.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.03). Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 42.61%. The firm had revenue of $543.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

Insider Activity at Northern Oil and Gas

In related news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $52,367.04. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 58,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,731.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $52,367.04. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 58,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,731.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $133,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,867,994.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,783 shares of company stock worth $245,065 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Northern Oil and Gas

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,963,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,699 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,587,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827,642 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,515,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,625,000 after acquiring an additional 494,969 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,786,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,318,000 after buying an additional 605,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,562,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,085,000 after buying an additional 545,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.