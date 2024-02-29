Northern Trust Corp Acquires 333,497 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,383,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 333,497 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.66% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $80,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2,540.0% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AMH opened at $36.19 on Thursday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $28.78 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.37 and a 200 day moving average of $35.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at American Homes 4 Rent

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.00%.

In related news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,736.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMH. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.93.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

