Northern Trust Corp Acquires 795,754 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,122,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 795,754 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.04% of Ally Financial worth $83,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Ally Financial by 170.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 58,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 36,739 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 100,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 28,615 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 48,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,147,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,062,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,449,000 after buying an additional 550,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE ALLY opened at $36.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.41. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.58 and a 52 week high of $38.03.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ally Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

