Northern Trust Corp Boosts Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,352,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,334 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.34% of iShares Gold Trust worth $82,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 41,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 24,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 85,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 20,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 22,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU stock opened at $38.47 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.43. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $39.45.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.