Northern Trust Corp Boosts Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,934,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,008 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.90% of Caesars Entertainment worth $89,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,052,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,144,000 after purchasing an additional 77,595 shares during the period. SCP Investment LP lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 9.2% in the third quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 710,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,908,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 5.4% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 289,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,527,000 after acquiring an additional 14,802 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $751,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 9.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CZR shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.36.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ CZR opened at $41.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $60.27.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

