Northern Trust Corp Boosts Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,893 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.79% of Paylocity worth $80,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PCTY. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Paylocity in the second quarter worth about $47,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Paylocity in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Paylocity by 19.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on PCTY. TheStreet downgraded Paylocity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Paylocity from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paylocity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.47.

Paylocity Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $168.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 57.05, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.89. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $139.40 and a 52-week high of $230.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 24,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $4,299,716.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,587,872 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,383,899.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total transaction of $228,858.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,827.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 24,504 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $4,299,716.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,587,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,383,899.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,023 shares of company stock worth $4,547,235. 22.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

