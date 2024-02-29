Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 473,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $86,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LECO. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1,422.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the third quarter worth $34,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the second quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LECO stock opened at $256.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.36 and a 52 week high of $256.72.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 30.31%.

LECO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $232.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $208.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.56.

In related news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $834,202.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $834,202.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 12,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.59, for a total transaction of $2,622,239.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,122 shares in the company, valued at $8,168,437.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 97,616 shares of company stock worth $20,843,606. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

