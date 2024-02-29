Northern Trust Corp Buys 137,221 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,370,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,221 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $78,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 200.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in HF Sinclair by 88.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HF Sinclair news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $402,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,866.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HF Sinclair news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $402,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,866.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.79 per share, with a total value of $273,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 127,613 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,916.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,481. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

NYSE:DINO opened at $54.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1-year low of $37.12 and a 1-year high of $62.20.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DINO shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays started coverage on HF Sinclair in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.09.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

