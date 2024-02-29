Northern Trust Corp Buys 279,218 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,413,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279,218 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.31% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $88,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $66,427,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 196.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,762,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,507,000 after buying an additional 1,168,323 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,052,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,267,000 after buying an additional 1,034,369 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,839,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,514,000 after buying an additional 894,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,887,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,487,000 after buying an additional 787,687 shares in the last quarter. 29.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCEP. BNP Paribas raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.24.

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $69.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.36 and a 200-day moving average of $63.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $53.53 and a 1-year high of $71.71.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.85. As a group, analysts expect that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

