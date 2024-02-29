Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,008,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,056 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.52% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $76,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 161.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,323,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,856 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,078,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,122 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,957,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,200,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,226,000 after purchasing an additional 595,220 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 174.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 887,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,894,000 after buying an additional 563,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $396,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 151,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,020,232.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HALO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

HALO opened at $39.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.89, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 5.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.90. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.85 and a 1 year high of $48.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.22.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

