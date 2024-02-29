Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,273,327 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,077 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $84,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Voya Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Voya Financial by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 249,079 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,551,000 after purchasing an additional 26,640 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,413,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 304,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,225,000 after buying an additional 52,451 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Voya Financial from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Voya Financial from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.89.

Voya Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $68.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.30. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $62.79 and a one year high of $77.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.94.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $236.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.66 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 16.60%. On average, analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Further Reading

