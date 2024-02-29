Northern Trust Corp Grows Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 944,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,577 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.58% of Okta worth $77,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Okta in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Okta in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its holdings in Okta by 365.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $620,725.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,689.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $72,227.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,613.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $620,725.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,689.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,243 shares of company stock valued at $1,857,374 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OKTA. Piper Sandler lowered Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Okta from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.03.

OKTA opened at $87.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.04 and a twelve month high of $92.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.73.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.25 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. Equities research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

