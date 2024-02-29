Northern Trust Corp Grows Holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,515,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,856 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.41% of Rambus worth $84,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Rambus by 787.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,756,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333,307 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in Rambus during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,006,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rambus during the fourth quarter worth about $41,548,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 357.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,288,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 76.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,987,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,891,000 after purchasing an additional 861,427 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rambus alerts:

Insider Activity at Rambus

In related news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 2,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $110,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,229 shares in the company, valued at $6,667,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Rambus news, CFO Desmond Lynch sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total value of $98,705.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,758.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 2,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $110,220.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,667,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,435 shares of company stock worth $1,330,506. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Price Performance

Rambus stock opened at $56.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.22. Rambus Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $76.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.08.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.00 million. Rambus had a net margin of 72.41% and a return on equity of 17.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on RMBS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RMBS

Rambus Profile

(Free Report)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.