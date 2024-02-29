Northern Trust Corp Grows Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,415,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,039 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.06% of Sanofi worth $75,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 31.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,623,000 after purchasing an additional 105,046 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sanofi by 12.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 45.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 13,095 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sanofi by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on SNY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

SNY opened at $48.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $121.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $42.63 and a 1 year high of $57.82.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 12.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

