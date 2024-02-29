Northern Trust Corp Grows Stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,343,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,337 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $88,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 317,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,985,000 after buying an additional 24,112 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 80,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after buying an additional 26,532 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 502.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 68,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after buying an additional 57,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 548,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,350,000 after buying an additional 266,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at A. O. Smith

In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $65,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,691,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AOS shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northcoast Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.40.

A. O. Smith Trading Up 0.7 %

AOS stock opened at $82.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $63.40 and a 12-month high of $83.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.62 and its 200 day moving average is $74.67.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.89 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 14.45%. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

