Northern Trust Corp Grows Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 620,693 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,830 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.99% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $80,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 202 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 128.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 58.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 85.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 546 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $129.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 147.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.46. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $111.25 and a 1 year high of $147.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JAZZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.90.

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $49,735.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,888 shares in the company, valued at $821,531.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

