Northern Trust Corp Grows Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 634,646 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.91% of Universal Health Services worth $79,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,729,000 after acquiring an additional 146,820 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $728,594,000 after acquiring an additional 113,259 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,398,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $427,353,000 after acquiring an additional 134,122 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 48.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,967,220 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $247,339,000 after acquiring an additional 638,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,604,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $253,150,000 after acquiring an additional 17,933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UHS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.07.

Universal Health Services Trading Down 2.4 %

UHS opened at $161.73 on Thursday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.69 and a 12 month high of $176.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.87.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.11. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.02 EPS. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 7.80%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

