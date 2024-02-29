Northern Trust Corp Has $75.11 Million Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,090,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,606 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $75,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 263.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of DELL stock opened at $93.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $66.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.88 and its 200 day moving average is $72.77. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.96 and a twelve month high of $94.99.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.42. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 150.29% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.88%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $250,613,593.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 293,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,155,323.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DELL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.13.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

