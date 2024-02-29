Northern Trust Corp Has $77.12 Million Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,194,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,934 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Etsy were worth $77,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Etsy by 320.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,579 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Etsy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Etsy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Etsy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Barclays raised their target price on Etsy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Etsy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BTIG Research cut their price target on Etsy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Etsy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.88.

Etsy Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $71.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.21 and a 200 day moving average of $71.75. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.20 and a 12 month high of $122.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 2.06.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

