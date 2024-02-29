Northern Trust Corp Has $81.82 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 943,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 40,480 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $81,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 45.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on BABA shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 4.0 %

BABA stock opened at $74.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $66.63 and a 12 month high of $105.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

