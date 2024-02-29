Northern Trust Corp Has $82.68 Million Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 386,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,143 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.02% of MarketAxess worth $82,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 94.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $263.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays downgraded MarketAxess from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.89.

MarketAxess Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $212.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.34. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.01 and a 12-month high of $399.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.02.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.11. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 34.29%. The business had revenue of $197.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 43.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MarketAxess

In other MarketAxess news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total value of $442,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 70,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,508,555.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MarketAxess news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total value of $442,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 70,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,508,555.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $239,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 68,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,963,819.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

See Also

