Northern Trust Corp Has $83.23 Million Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 42.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,487 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.98% of Vail Resorts worth $83,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 215.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE MTN opened at $230.04 on Thursday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.88 and a 52-week high of $258.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $221.33 and a 200-day moving average of $224.07.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($4.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.59) by ($0.01). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $258.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $276.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTN

Insider Transactions at Vail Resorts

In other Vail Resorts news, Director Hilary Schneider sold 2,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $580,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,350,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vail Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.