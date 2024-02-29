Northern Trust Corp Has $86.58 Million Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 556,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,405 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.38% of Zscaler worth $86,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,586,000 after acquiring an additional 68,301 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 4.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,862,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,581,000 after acquiring an additional 84,440 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 15.7% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,787,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,439,000 after purchasing an additional 242,435 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 5.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,918,000 after purchasing an additional 65,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 40.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,219,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,498,000 after purchasing an additional 353,112 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $237.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $233.50 and a 200 day moving average of $192.10. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.93 and a 1-year high of $259.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.36 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total value of $1,756,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,372 shares in the company, valued at $10,129,334.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Syam Nair sold 6,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total transaction of $1,477,444.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,028,990.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total value of $1,756,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,372 shares in the company, valued at $10,129,334.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,972 shares of company stock worth $19,342,443 in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Zscaler from $191.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Zscaler from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Zscaler from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Zscaler from $244.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zscaler

Zscaler Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.