Northern Trust Corp Increases Stake in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,236,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,011 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 4.80% of HNI worth $77,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HNI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of HNI by 12.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,420,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,100,000 after purchasing an additional 836,862 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in HNI by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,730,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,268,000 after purchasing an additional 54,458 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in HNI by 8.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,297,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,754,000 after purchasing an additional 173,124 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in HNI by 27.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,600,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,104,000 after purchasing an additional 340,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in HNI by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,310,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,268,000 after purchasing an additional 101,891 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
HNI Price Performance
Shares of NYSE HNI opened at $43.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.84. HNI Co. has a 52 week low of $24.60 and a 52 week high of $44.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
HNI Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. HNI’s payout ratio is presently 125.49%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded HNI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.
View Our Latest Analysis on HNI
HNI Company Profile
HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and markets workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, and architectural products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF Textiles, HBF, OFM, Respawn, and HNI India brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than HNI
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- How to Use Credit Spreads to Make Income from Options
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Cars.com and Carvana Stock Facing Weaker Consumer Sentiment
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Freshpet Stock: Leading the Pack with Solid Earnings Results
Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.