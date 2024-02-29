Northern Trust Corp Increases Stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 491,062 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,764 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $83,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,987 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 201 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $184.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $186.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.25. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 104.69 and a beta of 0.82. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.52 and a 52-week high of $218.74.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Archie C. Black sold 12,875 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total transaction of $2,310,032.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,137,034.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,408 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total transaction of $474,448.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,631.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Archie C. Black sold 12,875 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total transaction of $2,310,032.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,137,034.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,973 shares of company stock valued at $12,748,429. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SPSC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.40.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

