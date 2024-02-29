Northern Trust Corp Lowers Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 882,949 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 7,382 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.78% of Wynn Resorts worth $81,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter valued at $45,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the third quarter valued at $47,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 754 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $102.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.23. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $81.65 and a 52-week high of $117.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.93.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.76. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.23) earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WYNN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Macquarie boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wynn Resorts

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

In other news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 4,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $398,186.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,062,957.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 4,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $398,186.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,062,957.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 19,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $2,077,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,253,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,828 shares of company stock valued at $7,345,942 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.