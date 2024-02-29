Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,476,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 77,870 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.90% of Annaly Capital Management worth $84,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,834.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $951,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 662,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,606,785.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $18.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $21.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.87%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -72.02%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. Jonestrading upped their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

