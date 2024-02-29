Northern Trust Corp Purchases 14,273 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 570,957 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,273 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Qualys were worth $87,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QLYS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Qualys by 256.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 871,944 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,858,000 after purchasing an additional 626,998 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Qualys by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $612,751,000 after buying an additional 185,497 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,892,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Qualys by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 281,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,582,000 after buying an additional 97,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Qualys by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 250,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,238,000 after buying an additional 80,079 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.57.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $167.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $184.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.41. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 41.42 and a beta of 0.54. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.00 and a 52-week high of $206.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $144.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.69 million. Qualys had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 49.06%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.81, for a total value of $203,810.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,892,001.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.81, for a total transaction of $203,810.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,892,001.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.05, for a total transaction of $961,210.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,994,006.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,059,300. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

