Northern Trust Corp Raises Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 573,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,199 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.05% of Whirlpool worth $76,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,139,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,567,000 after acquiring an additional 138,322 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,140,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,213,000 after acquiring an additional 72,732 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,473,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,804,000 after acquiring an additional 924,128 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,954,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,296,000 after acquiring an additional 541,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,410,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,614,000 after acquiring an additional 46,720 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.17.

Whirlpool Stock Down 0.2 %

WHR opened at $107.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $160.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.98 and its 200 day moving average is $120.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.49.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 80.37%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Articles

