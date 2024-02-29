Northern Trust Corp Sells 15,564 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,564 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.75% of Casey’s General Stores worth $75,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 430.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,141,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,090,000 after buying an additional 926,324 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1,277.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 454,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,067,000 after buying an additional 421,302 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,961,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter valued at about $56,800,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 152.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,153,000 after buying an additional 232,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total transaction of $394,837.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,311.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total value of $394,837.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,311.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mike Spanos acquired 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $275.43 per share, with a total value of $199,686.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,791 shares in the company, valued at $493,295.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of CASY opened at $304.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $202.13 and a one year high of $304.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.81.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.44. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey's General Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Stephens raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.22.

Casey's General Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

See Also

