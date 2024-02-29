Northern Trust Corp Sells 322,984 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,258,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 322,984 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $88,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,506,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $840,504,000 after purchasing an additional 275,636 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,400,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,334,000 after acquiring an additional 149,259 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,296,000 after acquiring an additional 10,028,534 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,260,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,726,000 after acquiring an additional 993,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRX stock opened at $22.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.83 and a 200-day moving average of $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $24.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.55.

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.27). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $316.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.92%.

In other news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,296. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $174,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,967,149.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $586,950 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.75 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 364 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

