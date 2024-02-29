Northern Trust Corp Sells 4,845 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,845 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.85% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $81,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KNSL. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $434.00 to $544.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $410.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $510.00.

Shares of KNSL opened at $513.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.90 and a 1-year high of $528.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $403.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $391.00.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $351.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.98 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 31.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.54%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

